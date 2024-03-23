Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Prairiewood Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,235. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics.

