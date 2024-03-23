Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lessened its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,542 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 84,869 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,000. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $120,352,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. 10,072,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,704,173. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.