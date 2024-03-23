Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,886 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 316,438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. 548,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,062. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $20.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.