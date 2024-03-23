Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $753,000 Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHB stock remained flat at $18.12 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 91,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.