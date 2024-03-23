Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 2,167 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Prairiewood Capital LLC reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,897 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. HP makes up about 0.8% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HP by 84.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,787. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,796,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,478,774. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

