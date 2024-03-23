Presidio Capital Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,863. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $62.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.