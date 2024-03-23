Prom 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.91 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Prom has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $226.32 million and $2.91 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for about $12.40 or 0.00019306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 12.2277881 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $4,749,485.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

