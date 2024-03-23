Puma (ETR:PUM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €39.36 ($42.78) and last traded at €39.81 ($43.27). Approximately 904,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,859% from the average daily volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.15 ($43.64).

Puma Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

