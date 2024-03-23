Qtum Price Tops $4.36 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $4.36 or 0.00006762 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $456.84 million and approximately $50.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.02 or 0.05207094 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00084056 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00018228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00021020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003811 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

