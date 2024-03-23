QUASA (QUA) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $138,456.77 and $313.28 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007649 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00025947 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00016231 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,737.99 or 0.99864720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011899 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00153822 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000059 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0011754 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $617.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

