Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 256,931 shares traded.

Rambler Metals and Mining Trading Down 62.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

