ReddCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.23 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $205.32 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00135024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009388 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

