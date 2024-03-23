Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $132.33 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $132.33 million and $4.91 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13687234 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $11,612,903.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

