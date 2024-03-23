Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 28,770 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,770 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. 298,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

