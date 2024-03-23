Richelieu Gestion SA Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richelieu Gestion SA trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,305 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.4% of Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,169,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

