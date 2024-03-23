Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Volume Hits $26,632.69

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $26,632.69 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007565 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00026014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00016203 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,936.95 or 1.00120642 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011778 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00151604 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

