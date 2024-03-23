Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.29

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.29 and traded as low as $62.00. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $62.24, with a volume of 19,430 shares changing hands.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $908.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 79.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.