Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.29

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.29 and traded as low as $62.00. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $62.24, with a volume of 19,430 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $908.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.51.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 79.81%.
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
