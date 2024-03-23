Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $41.47 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00003067 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0% against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $41.47 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00109897 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00039742 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00017748 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99068149 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

