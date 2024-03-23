Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 17,446 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.24% of Ingevity worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 70.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Ingevity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,585. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

