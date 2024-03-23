Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 2,320 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.06. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

