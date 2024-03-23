Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.7% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,706.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 828,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,418,000 after purchasing an additional 819,251 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,735 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,236 shares of company stock worth $68,230,547 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $178.45. 4,084,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,506,825. The company has a market capitalization of $315.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.02. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.71.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

