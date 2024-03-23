Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after buying an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $64,463,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $64,467,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Textron by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,474,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 713,169 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $50,696,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,390. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

