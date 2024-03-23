Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,120 shares during the period. WestRock makes up about 0.9% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.23% of WestRock worth $24,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,721,000 after acquiring an additional 279,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

WestRock Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WestRock stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,024. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

