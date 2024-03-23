Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $28.19 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,641,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Palantir Technologies worth $28,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $24.18. 25,453,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,463,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.64, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

