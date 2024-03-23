Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $4.63 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,189 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Pfizer by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 250,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 189,223 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 216,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 49,521 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,327,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 28,830,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,466,376. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

