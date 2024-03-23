Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,652,000 after purchasing an additional 238,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,578,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $125.76. The stock had a trading volume of 940,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,681. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $127.90. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.83.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

