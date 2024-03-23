Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,259,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 102,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,280,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,696,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.42. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 355.08%. Ginkgo Bioworks’s quarterly revenue was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,994,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

