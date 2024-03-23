Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,152,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,495 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for approximately 0.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $17,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in NU by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,143,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 915,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NU by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,904 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of NU by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 314,131 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NU by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,644,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 855,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington University grew its position in shares of NU by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington University now owns 15,816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,291 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.25. 24,041,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,939,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

