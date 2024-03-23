Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 725,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. Green Brick Partners accounts for approximately 1.3% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $37,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Green Brick Partners Price Performance
GRBK stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. 222,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,953. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 8.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GRBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.
