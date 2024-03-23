Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,856 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,009. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.43 and a fifty-two week high of $291.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.