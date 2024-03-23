Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $159.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $6,474,602. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.