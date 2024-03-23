Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,360 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,798 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:RIO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.00. 2,508,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.85. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.10%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

