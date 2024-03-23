Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 74,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 77,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.85. 1,103,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,863. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

