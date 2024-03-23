Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 16,643 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,643 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.62. The company had a trading volume of 734,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,178. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.92%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

