Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,965 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. 10,046,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,675,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

