Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 3,255 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 208,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.99. 2,272,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

