Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $479.18. 5,881,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,306. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $357.72 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.77. The company has a market capitalization of $383.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.