Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.58 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $3,140.05 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.75 or 0.05175050 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00083316 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00018176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00021489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00017752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,690,638,004 coins and its circulating supply is 1,670,008,581 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

