Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80), Yahoo Finance reports. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Scholastic updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Scholastic Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $38.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.06. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Scholastic by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

