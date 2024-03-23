Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $429.85

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 429.85 ($5.47) and traded as high as GBX 452 ($5.75). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 443 ($5.64), with a volume of 107,643 shares changing hands.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 430.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 418.02. The company has a market capitalization of £434.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. alerts:

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s previous dividend of $11.00. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s payout ratio is 4,074.07%.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.