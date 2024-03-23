Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Position Lifted by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88,072 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 15.6% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $30,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $55.74. 311,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,041. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

