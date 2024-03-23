Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Noble Family Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Noble Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $80.08. 327,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $80.89.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

