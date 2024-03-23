Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,231 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 7.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $25,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 311,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 74,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.85. 1,103,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.