Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,643. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.