Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 38,495 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,495 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC owned 1.15% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $40,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $56.57. 90,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,499. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.