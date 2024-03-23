SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

SES Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $577.16 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 43.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ses S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

