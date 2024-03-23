Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.08-10.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.66-7.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.17 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.080-10.480 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.60.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average is $88.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $108.79.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $798,083.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $798,083.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,466 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,634. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after buying an additional 127,389 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.