Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TYA) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 28th

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

TYA stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.36. 16,309 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

