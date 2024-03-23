SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $1.06 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $147.49 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001633 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007665 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00026041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00016250 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,038.40 or 1.00331138 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011867 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.91 or 0.00154133 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,325.9835198 with 1,279,380,811.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.02769303 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $172,563,892.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.