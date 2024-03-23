SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 460.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock traded down $3.77 on Friday, reaching $246.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.97 and a 12 month high of $256.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

